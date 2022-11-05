12-19-20 school merging 1web.jpg
CLEARMONT — Three individuals appear on the ballot this fall for two seats available on the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees.

Wade Betz, Misty Moore and Karis Prusak have all stepped forward to serve. Betz and Moore are incumbents on the SCSD3 board, while Prusak would be new to the position.

