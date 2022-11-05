Today

Becoming windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 52F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 24F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. High 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.