CLEARMONT — Three individuals appear on the ballot this fall for two seats available on the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees.
Wade Betz, Misty Moore and Karis Prusak have all stepped forward to serve. Betz and Moore are incumbents on the SCSD3 board, while Prusak would be new to the position.
The Sheridan Press reached out to the three candidates to discuss why they chose to seek the position, challenges facing the district and areas of which the district should be proud. Moore and Prusak offered the following responses, edited minimally for grammar and space. Attempts to reach Betz were unsuccessful.
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the school board?
Moore: To engage in my community, understand the processes of creating a successful school and to be part of decision-making for local youth.
Prusak: I want to be involved in the decisions that will affect the education my children receive.
What experience do you have that makes you qualified for the position?
Moore: I have served for four years, and understand some of the parameters that shape legislative decision-making in Wyoming. I have been a part of the Arvada-Clearmont community my whole life, and care deeply about the continued success of small communities around Wyoming.
Prusak: I am a mother of three, two of which are in attendance at Clearmont school. I have a vested interest in the best education possible for the children of our community. I have never been on a board before but look forward to the opportunity to work with the other board members and the community.
What are the top three challenges facing the school district? How would you address each of those challenges?
Moore: Teacher pay — I will advocate heavily with local legislators to address the lack of base pay increases for Wyoming teachers.
Diversifying opportunities for graduates — I will work with school administration to support additional resources and paths for students in addition to college: career/technical, entrepreneurial, etc.
School culture — I will continue to work with the other trustees to recognize the importance of creating a supportive school community for students and staff.
Prusak: There are several challenges facing our school district. One that is important is educator retention. Some of our personnel have been here for many years, but there are some that use this as a stepping stone toward a goal. I would love to see this school be their goal. I am looking into possibilities on how this can be accomplished.
Another challenge facing our school is community investment and involvement. Our new superintendent has started bridging that gap this year and I hope to work with him in progressing toward a great relationship between the school and the community.
The last challenge I will cover facing our school district is lack of motivation to learn. I think that we have the opportunity to give these students an awesome education. Having them invested in their education is the challenge for some of them. I am hoping to work with the teachers to find ways to do this.
The local school district has received recognition for various achievements in assessments, athletics and other metrics. What do you feel the district should be most proud of?
Moore: Our district should be proud of keeping kids in school through the pandemic, and continuing in-person instruction as maximally as possible. Additionally, we work very hard to see success in graduating for every Arvada-Clearmont High School senior.
Prusak: I feel that our school district should be proud of all of our students' achievements. Each achievement shows the hard work our students are doing. It can be a challenge to balance academics with athletics, but you can't be on the team without good grades. All areas are joined together thus making it difficult to be proud of one area without being proud of all the others.