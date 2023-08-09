SHERIDAN — Trial continued Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. and Dr. Brian Laman. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined to operate on a wrist fracture she suffered May 21, 2017, leading to permanent malformation and radiocarpal arthritis.
Court returned from recess to the testimony of the plaintiff’s first witness, Kyle Townsend. Townsend is Moore’s 43-year-old son who was with her at the time of the injury and attended many of her subsequent appointments with her.
According to Townsend’s testimony, Moore’s injury occurred on his property in Billings, Montana. Moore and Townsend were walking around the backyard together when Moore reached down to pull a weed that resisted and caused her to fall back on her hands. Townsend said he and Moore’s husband, Richard Moore, brought her to Billings Clinic Urgent Care that same day.
Townsend recalls Moore was diagnosed with a distal-radial fracture and encouraged to follow up with a surgeon upon her return to Sheridan. He testified he did not have any concerns at the time about her returning to Sheridan for further treatment, which she did at Sheridan Orthopedic the following day. During that visit, Laman advised against surgery and treated Moore’s injury with a cast.
In the weeks following Moore’s first visit, Townsend testified Moore struggled with pain, tingling, numbness, swelling and decreased grip strength, impacting her ability to participate in many aspects of her daily life such as running the glass shop she owns with her husband and bonding with her grandson.
Because of these continued symptoms, Townsend said he encouraged Moore to seek a second opinion, which she sought at Billings Clinic. Moore was seen by four different specialists between Oct. 26, 2017 and Aug. 8, 2018, the final appointment of which resulted in the conclusion by Dr. Barry Smith that the non-operative approach to Moore’s treatment had caused misalignment and radiocarpal arthritis, both permanent conditions.
Richard Moore was the next to testify and reiterated Townsend’s telling of events. He added Moore’s condition has made it difficult for her to carry out many of the tasks associated with running their business, like typing and carrying heavy, fragile glass.
In her testimony to the court, Mary Moore said she was told by Troy Wagner, physician’s assistant to Smith, that limited treatment options exist to correct the current misalignment of her wrist. Her treatment options included fusion surgery or continuing to manage the pain with physical therapy and occasional steroid shots to the site of the injury. Fusion surgery, Moore testified, involves removing the cartilage between the wrist and hand to fuse the bones together, relieving the arthritis but restricting all movement of the wrist.
Moore said unless the pain gets to a point where she can no longer handle it, she doesn’t want to consider fusion surgery as an option. She instead chose to receive several steroid injections and participate in physical therapy to manage the pain.
Moore concluded her testimony by saying she felt blindsided by the outcome of her injury and lost her trust in Laman. She said she has difficulty trying to run a business and care for her grandchildren with the state of her wrist, which she was told by Wagner could have been circumvented by treating the fracture with surgery instead of a cast.
During cross examination, defense attorney Scott Ortiz called Townsend and the Moore’s recollection of events into question. Ortiz presented records provided by Laman, which note Laman discussed surgery with Moore and advised against it due to her age and the nature of the fracture. Moore maintained Laman never discussed surgery with her as a treatment option to her recollection.
The medical records provided by Laman noted he recommended Moore continue to monitor the injury and use a hard cast as needed, as well as attend physical therapy to regain grip strength and range of motion. As noted in the records, Laman told Moore to return to him if her condition did not improve within a few weeks, but Moore did not return.
Moore agreed she did not return to Laman with her continued concern over her symptoms because she wanted to get a second opinion. Moore maintained she completed all of the physical therapy sessions recommended by Laman to little success.
Ortiz argued arthritis was an inevitable outcome for Moore’s injury with or without surgery, as the damage was already done as soon as the cartilage was impacted.
In a pre-recorded video testimony to the court, Wagner agreed he told Moore her symptoms could have been significantly lessened, if not avoided, had she received surgery before the bones of her wrist healed in a misaligned formation. He said Smith agreed with his assessment of the situation.
The trial continues Wednesday with the plaintiff’s remaining witnesses, including the cross examination of Wagner.