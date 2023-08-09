SHERIDAN — Trial continued Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. and Dr. Brian Laman. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleges Laman declined to operate on a wrist fracture she suffered May 21, 2017, leading to permanent malformation and radiocarpal arthritis.

Court returned from recess to the testimony of the plaintiff’s first witness, Kyle Townsend. Townsend is Moore’s 43-year-old son who was with her at the time of the injury and attended many of her subsequent appointments with her.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

