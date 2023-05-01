BIG HORN — On May 6, Bighorn Audubon Society member Pam Moore will launch her children’s book, "Wyoming Birds for Kids," illustrated by Lawrence Uhling with photographs by Tina Toth.
The book launch and signing will be held in the Helen Brinton Education Pavilion, located on the Brinton lawn next to the historic Ranch House. The author, illustrator and photographer will be present. This event includes a shared reading of the book along with children’s creative activities, and also a guest falconer.