SHERIDAN — Kathryn Moran is a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Program organizers chose 16,000 semifinalists in September from 1.5 million juniors in the U.S. who applied.
Those who applied entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by the high school principal and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.
All finalists will be considered for 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million offered this spring.