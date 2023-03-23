SHERIDAN — Government and nonprofit entities in Sheridan County will soon face tough decisions regarding public transportation in the community.
Since Goose Creek Transit’s 2019 introduction of a fixed bus route in Sheridan, ridership has steadily increased and community members have expressed interest in building a number of bus shelters at the most frequently used stops.
But funding for the fixed bus route has proven difficult and conversations about long-term sustainability have begun among local leaders.
The Hub on Smith’s executive director, Carmen Rideout, has reached out to city and county officials to discuss the future of the transit system housed under The Hub. Rideout met with city electeds in January, with those officials agreeing to recommend setting aside $100,000 in funding for the fiscal year 2024 budget, which will begin July 1.
The county has also supported Goose Creek Transit financially, last year providing $50,000 to match the federal grant it received.
In 2022, the increased costs of fuel, maintenance and labor significantly exceeded the budget projections for the year. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has awarded additional funding for the transit system, but those funds come with a requirement for local matching dollars.
“Last year the amount of local funds we needed to secure was $224,000,” Rideout said, adding that those funds would come from the Sheridan County Tripartite Board, businesses, General Purpose Excise Tax funding and private donors and foundations. Bus fares are not eligible for local matching dollars.
The match requirement for the additional WYDOT grant funds for the current fiscal year increased to $340,000.
“The City and the County both increased their financial commitment for public transit this fiscal year, however everyone acknowledges that a long-term plan needs to be considered for the future of public transit in Sheridan County,” Rideout said.
Rideout added if The Hub doesn’t receive additional funding for Goose Creek Transit, it will have to consider downsizing the service. Those changes could include eliminating one of the two buses on the fixed route, eliminating the fixed route service altogether or decreasing the days of service.
The total Goose Creek Transit operational budget for the current year is approximately $920,000, according to Steve Ainslie, transportation director at The Hub on Smith. Of that, the assisted door-to-door service Goose Creek Transit also provides makes up about 56% of the total. Ainslie said the second bus on the fixed route costs about $115,000.
A transportation study completed in 2013 included recommendations to rebrand to eliminate the perception that the service was only for seniors. It also explored the fixed route option and suggested funding opportunities.
A 2018 transit study funded by WYDOT looked at four models under which the service could operate — a regional transit authority, a standalone transit nonprofit, with governmental entity management or remaining under the purview of The Hub on Smith.
Rideout said all of the recommendations came with the caveat that if public transit were to continue to grow in Sheridan County, more local support is needed.
Currently, Goose Creek Transit averages approximately 5,000 rides per month, split evenly between the assisted door-to-door service and the fixed route.
“We must consider the long-term commitments needed for the future and evaluate the value of public transportation for the people in our community,” Rideout said. “We are excited to partner with the City and the County on these issues and are grateful for their support this year and over the past 50 years.”
Rideout said she hopes to continue the community conversation around public transportation and how it will be funded into the future.