SHERIDAN — Patience is a virtue — one Sheridan’s senior citizens have had to learn in recent weeks while awaiting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sheridan resident Jake Hopkins falls into vaccination Phase 1B, Priority 3: those older than age 70. Hopkins called Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Jan. 8 to schedule his vaccine. When he contacted the Sheridan Press eight days later, he still had not received a call back. But he resolved to be patient and wait his turn.
“We all know that there is a big shortage of vaccine and one can accept that and only be patient,” Hopkins said in an email to The Sheridan Press.
Another week and a half passed before Hopkins received the call he’d been waiting for. On Wednesday, he was one of 479 locals who received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in the hospital’s mass vaccination clinic.
“We got our vaccinations today,” Hopkins wrote Wednesday morning. “It was very efficient and took only about 25 minutes.”
Over the last three days, the hospital administered roughly 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This allowed them to catch up with a backlog of priority populations in need of a vaccine, according to Lekan Ajayi, the hospital’s director of lean transformation.
“This time last week, we had 1,300 patients we needed to call back, and we have caught up on that,” Ajayi said Thursday. “For now, things have tapered off a little, but we expect more calls as more priority groups open up.”
SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said the hospital’s first mass vaccination clinic went smoothly and quickly.
“From the time they walked upstairs to when they walked out, it was around 20 minutes,” Addlesperger said. “People weren’t standing in line for more than a couple of minutes.”
Addlesperger said the hospital plans to continue administering the vaccine through the mass clinics as the hospital receives more doses of the Pfizer vaccine in coming weeks.
As of Jan. 28, a total of 2,371 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Sheridan County overall, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In addition, 321 second doses had been administered.
There are two COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The first is developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and the second by Moderna. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require multiple doses to be effective. A second dose of the Moderna vaccine is required 28 days after the first dose, while a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is required 21 days after the first.
Addlesperger said those who had received second doses of the vaccine saw more side effects than those who received the first doses. However, the side effects weren’t long-lasting.
“We all recognize the second dose has more symptoms,” Addlesperger said. “But they usually last 24 to 36 hours. We’re seeing the same kind of symptoms we saw in the first dose — discomfort in the injection site, swelling and redness, body aches, headache, joint pains. There is certainly a higher incidence of symptoms on the second dose, which is what we anticipated from what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) told us.”
The vaccines are currently being administered to the county’s priority populations, as defined by the CDC and the Wyoming Department of Health. Sheridan County is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which means vaccines remain in limited supply and are being allocated to specific populations. For now, Phase 1 is being broken into two distinct halves: 1A and 1B.
All of the Phase 1A populations have been vaccinated. The first few 1B priority populations have also been vaccinated, including emergency personnel and funeral practitioners. The county is now working through Phase 1B, Priority 3: those older than age 70.
Addlesperger said the Wyoming Department of Health has been circulating a draft document with priority populations for Phase 1C and beyond. He said the priority list should be set in the next few weeks.
The hospital is ramping up its vaccination distribution as COVID-19 continues to have a hold on the community. As of Jan. 29, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 36 active lab-confirmed COVID cases in Sheridan County, including four new cases. The county has had 2,800 recovered cases and 19 deaths.
As of Thursday, there were two patients hospitalized in the county.