By Doug Sanders

SHERIDAN — It was another successful year for anglers involved in one of the more unique fishing challenges offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. 

