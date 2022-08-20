SHERIDAN — In Sheridan County School District 2, the school year will begin much as it ended when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.
“We know that currently (as of Aug. 9), our COVID-19 status is high, both in the community level and the transmission level,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. “I’ve been in constant communication with Dr. (Benjamin) Widener, the county health officer, and our COVID-19 protocols will go out to parents and staff this week.”
The district’s COVID-19 protocols will look very similar to how SCSD2 ended last year, although the transmission level has moved from moderate to high.
“These decisions are not made by what we think or what we feel, but by what is driven by the experts in the field, our county health officer and public health,” Stults said. “We will continue to do what is best for our staff and students.”
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they will not be allowed at work or school unless three things are true, Stults said. First, they must have had no fever for 24 hours, without fever reducers. Other symptoms must also be improving, and finally, teachers and students can only return to school after five days, with a mask. Those who choose not to wear a mask will be out for 10 days, Stults said.
People in close contact with someone who has tested positive but who is symptom-free can be at school.
“If you have been vaccinated, no masks are needed. If you haven’t, we are asking 10 days that you wear a mask after exposure,” he said.
Sheridan County School District 1 District Superintendent Pete Kilbride said this summer his district was able to extend its summer school to deal with pandemic-era learning loss.
“That was one small step, and going forward, one of the things we’re going to continue is (cleaning protocols),” Kilbride said.
During the height of the pandemic, SCSD1 had four extra custodians. Two positions will remain to do extra fogging and cleaning of high-touch areas throughout the district.
“We know that enhanced cleaning keeps kids and staff in school more. Less colds, less runny noses, things like that,” he said.
Charles Christensen, superintendent at Sheridan County School District 3, said because his is a small district, they’ve been able to operate fairly close to normal throughout the pandemic.
“There are some pieces of cleanliness of the building, and how we operate in terms of when we do cleaning and how we do cleaning, that will not go away,” he said.
Extra cleaning, he said, has helped to reduce non-COVID illnesses as well.
Stults said SCSD2 also has two additional custodians on staff, but that parents keeping kids home when sick, and staff staying home to recover, is key to keeping schools healthy throughout the year.
“If a staff member or a student does not feel well, especially if they have a fever, they should stay home and get well,” he said. “I think we (previously) saw a lot of kids coming to school sick, or staff members saying they could not miss a day of school because it is that much harder to prepare for a sub … but we’ve seen from the past two years that the incidences of the common cold and the flu went down, too, and I think that is because of the increased safety and health protocols.”
Kilbride said simple procedures like hand sanitizing stations and encouraging people to take personal space will likely never go away.
“We are not going to say 6 feet of distance, but we are going to say it is OK to space yourselves out a little bit,” Kilbride said. “We’re following (the stay home five days) protocol, and we do say that it is OK to stay home if you have the sniffles. I was the one who … was strict about going to school, but now we know it is OK to take the day, and to not infect someone else. We also know that we can Zoom pretty easily, or send stuff home electronically.”
Kilbride said SCSD1 has learned ways throughout the pandemic to remediate learning loss virtually by bringing students into the classroom electronically if necessary.
Christensen said Clearmont classrooms will be running as normal, but virtual plans are in place.
“We do have virtual plans in place, but I see the vast majority of that will be weather related, not COVID related,” he said.
With any federal COVID funding remaining in his district, Christensen said he will focus on closing learning gaps students may have from that two- to three-month period that no one was in school.