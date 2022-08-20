SHERIDAN — In Sheridan County School District 2, the school year will begin much as it ended when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

“We know that currently (as of Aug. 9), our COVID-19 status is high, both in the community level and the transmission level,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. “I’ve been in constant communication with Dr. (Benjamin) Widener, the county health officer, and our COVID-19 protocols will go out to parents and staff this week.”

Recommended for you