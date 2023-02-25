SHERIDAN — Sheridan city engineer Thomas Morneau’s favorite project so far has been the Main Street rehabilitation.
Morneau has been on the job for about six months. He was hired after former city engineer Hanns Mercer took the public works director job.
As previously reported by The Press, Morneau was one of six candidates for the role and was chosen because of his personality and experience.
The Main Street rehabilitation project has been a stand out to him so far.
“The Main Street project obviously is an extremely cool project to be a part of,” he said. “It’s very unique; it’s going to have huge impacts.”
The project is a joint effort between the city and the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT’s portion will include road resurfacing, ADA upgrades, and traffic signal upgrades. The city of Sheridan will be replacing water and sewer lines and making any necessary repairs to the storm sewer lines.
The renovations will be on the stretch of Main Street from Dow Street to Burkitt Street and are scheduled to begin in April. Morneau said downtown will remain open during the renovations.
Morneau said he is looking forward to the challenges associated with the Main Street rehabilitation project this year. He said it will be a juggling act.
Also in the works this year is a new emergency alert system for Sheridan residents, similar to one used on college campuses.
The new system gives the city a way to reach residents during snowstorms and other emergencies. Morneau said there are many uses for the system but winter weather was the driving force.
He also said the system would help people who don’t regularly check the city’s social media pages. That project is still in the infancy stages, though. Morneau said he hopes it will be in place by next winter but it will require a lot of work.
“Because it’s a new program, you’ve got to teach and learn the ropes of it,” he said.
Morneau said snow removal and storage are a part of the job that caught him off guard a little bit. His office helps identify snow storage areas.
“I never realized how tough snow removal (and) snow storage [are],” he said. “The city crews have done amazing trying to keep our streets clean and open but it’s a ton of work and a ton of coordination. And, no matter how much you do, there’s always more and people want to see more.”
Morneau said his favorite part of the job so far is working with city staff and working on in-house projects.
“We’re doing a project down at the recycling center and we’re helping out the fire department with some renovations over there,” he said. “It’s really nice to be able to cross over and, for one, meet some of these guys, and help them out.”
Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner said he has enjoyed working with Morneau and his background in the private sector is helpful.
“A lot of his expertise comes from knowledge of the private sector and private development design,” Sanner said. “That’s good to have in the public sector. You don’t want someone [whose background] is purely public.”