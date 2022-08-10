8-10-22 cityengineer1.jpg
Tom Morneau is the new engineer for the city of Sheridan. Morneau was one of six applicants to apply for the position and stood out thanks to “his personality and valuable and applicable experience,” City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said.

 Courtesy photo | Tom Morneau

SHERIDAN — Despite living in Sheridan for only three years, Thomas Morneau dove headfirst into his new community: coaching hockey, getting involved in his parish and occasionally bartending at Luminous Brewhouse.

But Morneau will have a new way to serve his community later this month when he starts work as the city of Sheridan’s newest engineer. Morneau takes over the job from former City Engineer Hanns Mercer, who now serves as the city’s public works director.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

