SHERIDAN — Despite living in Sheridan for only three years, Thomas Morneau dove headfirst into his new community: coaching hockey, getting involved in his parish and occasionally bartending at Luminous Brewhouse.
But Morneau will have a new way to serve his community later this month when he starts work as the city of Sheridan’s newest engineer. Morneau takes over the job from former City Engineer Hanns Mercer, who now serves as the city’s public works director.
“I’m extremely excited to be a bigger part of Sheridan than I have been before,” Morneau said. “I want to continue to make Sheridan a beautiful and great place to live.”
Morneau was one of six applicants to apply for the position and stood out thanks to “his personality and valuable and applicable experience,” Mercer said.
Morneau, a Massachusetts native, has spent the last three years working as a project engineer with Nelson Engineering of Buffalo. Prior to moving to Wyoming, he held multiple engineering positions in Massachusetts and North Carolina.
The job of the Sheridan city engineer is multifaceted, Morneau said. The Engineering Department is responsible for managing the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, which includes planning and financing for major capital projects, and also works closely with state and local agencies.
The engineer is also responsible for reviewing all city infrastructure and private development, such as subdivisions, within the city and provides construction support, including overseeing the design and construction of all utility projects.
Indeed, construction projects are set to be some of Morneau’s major focuses as he takes over the job. He will assume oversight of the currently ongoing expansion of the East Fifth Street corridor and will also take the lead on the city’s portion of the reconstruction of Main Street beginning next summer.
“A lot of it will be communicating between city staff and the contractors and reporting back to city council,” Morneau said. “It will involve being on-site for questions and problem-solving in the moment. The Main Street project in particular is a pretty big change, and it will affect how people drive and get to work. The city engineer has to juggle a lot in these sorts of projects, including access into the community and access for people who live along the roadway.”
Morneau will also be involved in sending out bids for proposals for city construction projects and will work to secure grant funding for the projects, he said. He’s also responsible for explaining complex projects in a way that makes sense to both the general public and local government.
“With engineering, there is so much going on with the math and science behind it, but even if you understand it, that doesn’t matter if nobody else can understand it,” Morneau said. “So a large part of my job will be breaking down a project in a way that everybody in the community can fully understand.”
Morneau starts working for the city Aug. 15. The city has also recently hired a new projects engineer, Mercer said, and will release more information about that hire once the employee has turned in their notice at their current job.
