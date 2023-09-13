SHERIDAN — As Wyoming experiences more West Nile Virus activity this season than over the past decade or so, the Wyoming Department of Health is emphasizing mosquito bite prevention.
So far in 2023, there have been 20 cases reported — including a death in an older adult Fremont County woman — among Wyoming residents so far this year.
Of these, 12 cases have involved the more severe neuroinvasive type of illness. Cases have been reported in Sheridan County as well as Campbell, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte and Washakie counties. Mosquito pools and animals from around the state continue to test positive for the virus.
“This is clearly Wyoming’s most active West Nile virus season in at least a decade and it does not appear to be over yet,” said Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with the department.
“It remains important to avoid mosquito bites to help prevent illness with this virus, which can sometimes be quite serious,” she said.
Tillman noted many people who have likely been ill with West Nile this year have not been tested and do not realize what has caused their symptoms.
“It’s been estimated that for every confirmed neuroinvasive case, there may be roughly 30 fever cases. Many, if not most, of these cases have not been identified with testing,” Tillman said.
While most infected people don’t have symptoms, among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and diarrhea.
A very small number of individuals develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease with symptoms such as severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.
The virus is spread by mosquitoes when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals or other birds. Reported annual human cases have ranged from one with no deaths in 2022 to 393 cases and nine deaths in 2003 since the virus first appeared in Wyoming in 2002.
The “5 D’s” of WNV prevention include:
Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.
Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.
Use an insect repellent containing DEET. When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.
Information from the Wyoming Department of Health about West Nile virus can be found online at badskeeter.org.
Certain birds such as crows, ravens, jays, raptors, owls and sage grouse are particularly susceptible to WNV.
Any questions or concerns about wild birds should be directed to a local Wyoming Game and Fish Office or to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory at 307-745-5865.