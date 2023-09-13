West Nile
Buy Now

As Wyoming experiences more West Nile Virus activity this season than over the past decade or so, the Wyoming Department of Health is emphasizing mosquito bite prevention. 

 Igor Stevanovic

SHERIDAN — As Wyoming experiences more West Nile Virus activity this season than over the past decade or so, the Wyoming Department of Health is emphasizing mosquito bite prevention. 

So far in 2023, there have been 20 cases reported — including a death in an older adult Fremont County woman — among Wyoming residents so far this year. 

Tags

Recommended for you