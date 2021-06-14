SHERIDAN — The Allfathers motorcycle club will host its third annual Paisley Poker Run, this year to benefit suicide prevention, June 19.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. June 19, participants may register at My Buddy's Place Bar, followed by riding starting at 11 a.m.
Participants will first travel to Last Chance Bar in Big Horn, followed by the Lake Stop at Lake DeSmet, then the Cowboy Saloon in Buffalo and will end at No Name Bar in Sheridan.
At No Name, participants may enjoy a pig roast, raffle and auction, live music by The Terry Waugh Band and other vendors.