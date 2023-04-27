he beginning of May marks the beginning of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
The five motorcycle accident fatalities in Sheridan County between 2017 and 2021, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, accounts for one-third of all motor vehicle accident fatalities within that same time frame. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devereaux Johnson said a common cause of motorcycle crashes on county roads is simply inexperience, whether that be on behalf of a motorcycle rider or those sharing the road with them in motor vehicles.
“In Wyoming, you can be 15 years old and get an instruction permit… In our state, you don’t have to wear a helmet once you’re over 18,” Johnson said.
“I think it’s important for everyone on the road to remember that every year there’s potentially a new set of motorcycle riders out that could be [inexperienced],” he continued.
According to data by NHTSA, Sheridan County has had five total motorcyclist fatalities between 2017 and 2021. Of those five fatalities, four were wearing a helmet when the crash occurred and one was not.
Even with a helmet on, Johnson said motorcyclists can be especially vulnerable during an accident due to the lack of safety features in comparison to a motor vehicle.
“I somewhat equate motorcyclists to pedestrians, just in terms of size, and you have to be at the amount of awareness that everyone should have at all times when they’re driving or riding,” Johnson said. “There’s no seat belts, there’s the weight of the bike to the size of the person.”
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Keith Borg said the lack of protection provided by a motorcycle can result in devastating accidents, particularly when head trauma is involved.
“People enjoy riding motorcycles and here in the West it’s certainly very popular, but you are at the mercy of the awareness of other drivers,” Borg said. “Watching out for [motorcycles] is unfortunately maybe not the rule of the road, but required for safety… You can go from a functioning adult with your hair in the breeze to dependent on everybody for everything.”
When sharing the road with motorcycles, Johnson said his best piece of advice is to exercise patience — maintaining proper distance, checking blind spots for motorcycle riders and being considerate of the rider’s skill levels. Johnson added the responsibility is shared equally among all motorists, motorcycles or not.
“As a motorcycle rider, I think that your responsibility is amplified. I think that you have more responsibility of watching where vehicles are and your capabilities and skill levels as a motorcycle rider,” Johnson said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.