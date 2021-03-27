SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Motorsport Association jumped into the driver’s seat prior to the start of its 2021 season.
According to SMA President Chad Switzenberg, the association officially completed its purchase of the Sheridan Speedway, located on Industrial Lane off of Wyarno Road, earlier this week.
“It’s good news,” Switzenberg said. “That’s good news that the track will be locally owned and operated.”
Prior to the purchase, SMA leased the property for the last five years. Switzenberg said that sometimes limited what the association could do or what type of events it could host on the dirt track.
“We want to open it up a bit. We want to open it up to more than just stock car races,” he said.
Potential new events could include snowmobile or motorcycle races.
“There’s quite a bit of property there,” Switzenberg added. “We could do a tractor pull even.”
Currently, the all-volunteer racing association features races in eight different classes at different times of the season. That includes events for drivers as young as 5 years old.
“Almost anyone is able to get out there,” Switzenberg said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic closed down many events, the SMA was able to complete its 2020 season.
Members celebrated that fact recently at the association’s annual banquet March 6.
Switzenberg said “this year’s banquet (meant) a little more to us board members” because of the pending purchase of the track.
With the celebration over and property deed now in hand, it’s back to work for association members in preparing for the upcoming season that is slated to start April 24 “weather depending,” as well as paying off their recent purchase.
“It doesn’t mean the property is paid for,” Switzenberg said. “We’re paying for it.
“We’re an all-volunteer organization,” he added. “We definitely couldn’t do this without community support or the support of our sponsors and we’re definitely always looking for more help.”
For a schedule of events or for more information on the SMA, visit online at sheridanspeedway.com or on Facebook by searching “Sheridan Motorsports Association” and “Sheridan Speedway.”