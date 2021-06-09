SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will host the next Mountain and Gravel Bike Discovery Nights Thursday.
All rides will include groups for brand new and beginning riders where participants will learn tips, tricks and safety so you can take what you learn here and ride anywhere. There will also be groups for riders with intermediate and advanced skills.
All ages and ability levels are welcome. All discovery rides are free to attend. Bring your own bike and helmets are required.
Meet at Black Tooth Park Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Hidden Hoot Trail.
The remaining discovery night schedule is follows:
• Gravel Bike Discovery Nights with a new route each week are June 24 and July 8. Meet at Sheridan Bicycle Company.
• Mountain Bike Discovery Nights at Red Grade Trails are July 22 and Aug. 5. Meet at Red Grade Trails Base Trailhead parking lot
All rides are Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information or to volunteer as a group leader, see sheridanclt.org or antelopebuttefoundation.org.