SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will hold its Mountain Bike Discovery night at Red Grade Trails Thursday.
All rides will include groups for brand new and beginning riders where participants will learn tips, tricks and safety so they can take what they learn and ride anywhere. There will also be groups for riders with intermediate and advanced skills.
All ages and ability levels are welcome. All discovery rides are free to attend, though you must bring your own bike and helmets are required.
Mountain Bike Discovery Nights at Red Grade Trails are scheduled for this Thursday and August 5, both from 6-8 p.m. Participants should meet at Base Trailhead parking lot on Red Grade Trails west of Big Horn.
For more information or to volunteer as a group leader, see sheridanclt.org or antelopebuttefoundation.org and contact local leaders.