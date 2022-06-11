SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Bicycle Company invite community members to join a Mountain Bike Discovery Night from 6-8 p.m. June 14.
All levels and ages of riders are welcome. Those planning to participate should bring their bike, helmet and water.
The group will meet at Black Tooth Park at 6 p.m. and will ride the Hidden Hoot Trail from there. The event is free to attend and an additional ride is scheduled for June 28.
For more information or to find trail maps, see sheridanclt.org.