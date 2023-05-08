SHERIDAN — The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Sheridan Community Land Trust will kick off Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions with a first-time and beginners ride May 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park in Sheridan.
The Green Room Trail is tailor-made for kids and people who are new to biking to learn while having a blast outdoors.
Volunteer instructors will teach technique and help participants get used trail riding. Youth are encouraged to attend the ride.
The spring series will continue with a Mountain Bike Discovery Session at Hidden Hoot Trail June 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. Meet at Black Tooth Park.
New riders will have an opportunity to learn techniques for the trail on the edge of Sheridan. Seasoned riders will also have the option to join a faster-paced group ride. Helmets are required for all participants.
The series concludes with an Advanced Riders Discovery Session at Red Grade Trails June 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. Meet at Poverty Flat Trailhead. If you haven’t ridden these trails, this group ride is a perfect opportunity to explore what’s new in the Bighorns backyard. These trails add an extra challenge to the system, so organizers recommend intermediate and advanced riders join for a fast-paced, fun-filled night on the mountain, according to a press release.
Helmets are required for all Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions. All sessions are free to attend. RSVPs are requested but not required.