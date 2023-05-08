03-30-23 hidden hoot 1web.jpg
Buy Now

Bikers ride on Hidden Hoot Trail Aug. 19, 2020. Sheridan Community Land Trust will close Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop to the public beginning March 31. The annual trail closure aims to ease stress on animals and people during calving season. Hidden Hoot Trail and Hoot Loop will reopen once calving season concludes.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Community Land Trust

SHERIDAN — The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club, Sheridan Bicycle Company and Sheridan Community Land Trust will kick off Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions with a first-time and beginners ride May 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park in Sheridan.

The Green Room Trail is tailor-made for kids and people who are new to biking to learn while having a blast outdoors. 

Recommended for you