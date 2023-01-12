SHERIDAN — Engineers from the Nebraska branch of the Army Corps of Engineers updated a couple dozen community members on the Goose Creek restoration project.
The concrete chutes that go through downtown Sheridan are part of ongoing restoration projects along the Little, Big and Goose creeks, and are currently part of a three-year general investigation study. The ACOE hosted its first public meeting following the investigation study, providing several options moving forward.
ACOE Plan Formulation Section Chief Greg Johnson presented an updated timeline for the project.
The timeline deadlines include concurrence on an array of alternatives Jan. 27, followed by a tentatively selected plan Oct. 30, an agency endorsement of a recommended plan by Aug. 29, 2024, a state and agency review July 2, 2025 and the chief’s report signed July 25, 2025.
Current problems with the concrete channel include degraded habitat for fish and wildlife, environmental degradation due to aging infrastructure and impaired migratory pathways for fish, in addition to lack of migratory waterfowl.
The largest constraints for engineers are not changing existing flood risk management, not altering functionality of Big Goose Creek drop structures, mitigating adverse effects to historic sites and avoiding hazardous toxic radioactive waste.
“If we don’t do anything, we’re still going to have issues,” Johnson said.
As a team, engineers established options for repairing riparian areas, maintaining flood risk management and including recreation and in-stream recreation measures. Recreation, however, must be complementary to the core of the project, which is riparian restoration and continued flood risk management.
ACOE Archaeologist Levi Keach said the ACOE team needs input from community members on how they want to memorialize historic properties of the area surrounding the channel.
“We have to mitigate the effects of the historic properties that is the existing channel,” Keach said. “If you can give comments on ways that we could mitigate that and that is helpful for you. How does your community want to memorialize the project that we are putting to bed?”
Community members reviewed three potential options, one of which removes First Street completely, which attendees remained split on whether they liked that option.
“What’s the most pristine thing we can achieve, and what would that take?” Johnson posed. “And then how do we reign that in? What’s attainable? Because at the end of the day, we don’t want it to be controversial. We want it to be implementable.”
Although simply examples and not solidified plans, alternatives to the current concrete channel include a cross-section of concrete chute 10-by-50 feet; widening the road to 87 feet and removing First Street; and provide a sidescape on the right bank, remove First Street and utilize a culvert under Dow Street for flow capacity.
Former Mayor Roger Miller, who has been a longtime advocate for the project, noted business access would still be available if both First and Dow streets were removed and “benefit greatly” from the additional greenspace.
“All of those businesses have cross traffic that provides access to those businesses,” Miller said. “Each of those businesses might lose one or two parking spaces.”
Miller advocated for an option providing greenspace on both sides of the channel, which would eliminate Dow and First streets in that area.
“You have greenspace pathway aspects, you have a really inviting area for businesses,” he said.
In addition to focusing on riparian restoration and flood mitigation, the two bridges must be considered in construction, including whether to replace, remove or extend the existing bridges in the area.
The project is estimated to cost around $10 million, with environmental restoration financial obligation splitting 65% federal commitment to 35% nonfederal commitment, and a 50/50 split on recreation construction. Additionally, the project would be eligible for repair assistance from ACOE in the future.
Congress must approve federal funding for the project, but the success of Congress funding ACOE’s projects are historically successful, Johnson said. Especially with it serving as a multipurpose project focusing on ecosystem restoration and flood control, it should “resonate even more” with Congress, Johnson said.
See updates to the project or submit comments online at bit.ly/3W5aPAX.
