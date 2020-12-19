SHERIDAN — Always ready for a challenge and enthusiastic about creating lifelong learners, Sheridan High School orchestra teacher Razmick Sarkissian has approached 2020 with the same dedication to his students that he has every year for the last 41 years.
“What happens tomorrow? Who knows. We have no control over tomorrow,” Sarkissian said, reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic. “But I say to my students, let’s be patient. Let’s get the work done today, because tomorrow is a gift. That means today’s work must be done today, so let’s not procrastinate.”
Sarkissian has approached this chaotic year with the same data-driven philosophy he has every year before it.
“When we are confronted with challenges, the only solution for me is to be over-prepared and anticipate all the problems,” he said. “But the most important thing is that, as teachers, we put up a front. We need to be encouraging. We can’t just say, ‘We cannot do it.’ Every day is a gift, and it is our job as adults to be positive in what we do in the classroom. We give hope to our kids so that they can’t bring excuses to class.”
Sarkissian began his career 41 years ago in Upton, where he taught three years before moving to Sheridan. Here, he teaches at both the middle and high schools, and has impacted generations of students. This year, though, has been one fastball after another, he said.
“I know that these are difficult times, but we need to buckle up and work harder,” Sarkissian said, with his typical directness. “The (COVID-19) situation will make us stronger, and we will be able to solve problems in the future from what we’ve learned.”
His high standards and work ethic may, in fact, be just what makes learning during a global pandemic a possibility.
“Razmick has a huge influence on everyone he comes into contact with, due to the passion that he has for his craft and the relationships he builds with the students,” said Don Julian, activities director at Sheridan High School. “His expectations are among the highest in our district, and all those he works with strive to meet those expectations because they don’t want to let him down.”
Sheridan High School senior Addy Bolton, concertmaster in the SHS Symphony Orchestra, has been Sarkissisian’s student since she was in sixth grade. She plays the violin and said her teacher of seven years is one of the most reliable people she knows.
“He is so dedicated and really willing to do what it takes to achieve whatever he puts his mind to, or whatever his students put their minds to,” Bolton said.
Sarkissian demands excellence and focuses on creating lifelong learners. From sixth grade on, students must have an A- on every exam to play in his concerts, and he encourages students to push themselves.
“He is definitely willing to come in before and after school and during lunch to get you to that benchmark,” Bolton said. “He will let you take things as many times as you need, because he truly cares about the learning process, rather than just being a hard teacher.”
Bolton, while quarantined with several other students earlier this year, was moved by the support she received from her orchestra teacher.
“To have a teacher who really cares and takes our success during quarantine to heart, that makes a big difference,” she said. “It took him hours and hours to learn every part of the music, and teach 12-plus students online. And he is not a technology person, so that communicates even more how hard he is trying for us.”
Sarkissian often tells his students to go into medicine, and that is just what Bolton plans to do.
“I’m taking his advice and going into pre-med to become an optometrist at MSU Bozeman,” she said, adding that Sarkissian has written her recommendation letters and is helping her prepare to audition for the Montana State Orchestra and the Montana State Chamber Orchestra.
Bolton’s is not the only career path impacted by Sarkissian. Zach Gale, a former student and secondary education student at MSU Bozeman, said Sarkissian influenced his decision to become a teacher.
“Mr. S, his goal is not to just teach music or hope that kids learn,” Gale said. “It is about learning in general and trying to get kids excited about learning. It is about giving them the tools and the curiosity to keep learning even after his class. That’s something I’ve really taken to heart, and he’s a huge inspiration to me in that respect.”
But, everyone agrees, Sarkissian’s classes are not easy.
“I think a lot of people, especially in middle school, might come into his classroom being afraid because they have heard about his high expectation and his high standard of excellency, but you understand that, too. He has built this program to be the best in Wyoming, probably in the region,” Gale said. “He will say, ‘Here is what I expect you to be,’ and he is super helpful at getting you there. He is always willing to help.”
Susie Shatz Hills, who retired from SHS after many years as the choir teacher, said she respected his opinion through all their years teaching together.
“I was really fortunate to be able to observe him teach. He was inspiring in his classroom, but he has very high expectations. Rightfully so, he should have them. He is what I would call an old-school teacher. He doesn’t come down to their level, as much as he tries to raise people up,” she said. Sarkissian said music addresses every aspect of academia.
“It excites the human brain to look at problem solving from different angles. It is the most holistic subject I can think of, and I’m coming from a science background,” Sarkissian said. “The validity of music is extremely important and an integral part of the whole child curriculum.
“In regards to making music, well … music feeds our soul, so to speak,” he continued. “Whether it makes us happy or sad, whether it brings us together, I tell my kids that music is something personal. First you need to feed your soul, and once your soul has been fed, the world will be a happier place.”
And that happier place, Shatz Hills said, can sometimes be the classroom, where expectations are clearly defined, especially in a tumultuous year.
“Sometimes, school is so much safer than home for some kids. To know you are going to walk into a classroom every day, and know for the most part what is going to be required, I think that is a really safe environment for kids,” Shatz Hills said. “So many kids have learned such wisdom from Razmick.”