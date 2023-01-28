SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan County students were named to the Montana State University fall 2022 semester honor roll.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 10 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
Students with a 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President's List. The Dean's List includes the students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Earning a spot on the President's List from Sheridan were Kaitlyn Brown, Coy Steel and Talia Steel.
Earning a spot on the Dean's List from Sheridan were Garrett Coon, Bailey Dodge, Grace Harper, Jack Nance, Garrett Perkins, Medora Perkins, Kaitlin Shaw, Michael Shaw and Jessica Tracy.