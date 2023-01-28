Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.