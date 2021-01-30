SHERIDAN — Montana State University Extension in eastern Montana is offering active parenting classes virtually for anyone interested.
The school years of a child’s life can present many different changes and challenges, for parents and children. Active Parenting is a program created by Dr. Michael Popkin, who is a parenting expert.
The Active Parenting 4th Edition program is a six-session class designed to help parents learn about a variety of items such as teaching responsibility, encouraging school success, how to defuse power struggles and much more.
Classes start Feb. 4 from 6-8 p.m. and are virtual. Classes are $15, scholarships are available and registrants will receive a hard copy of the books prior to class. To register for classes, contact Lori Mayr at 406-994-6969.