SHERIDAN — The Sheridan chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation will host its annual banquet Jan. 15 beginning at 5 p.m.
Attendees will celebrate mule deer, wildlife conservation, habitat improvement and hunting heritage. The Mule Deer Foundation will have raffles and games to win numerous firearms and other prizes. Many items will also be up for grabs through both silent and live auctions.
All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation.
Tickets are available by calling 307-247-0246 or 307-751-5349. Tickets are also available online at muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Sheridan-58066.