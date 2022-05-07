SHERIDAN — The Mule Deer Foundation will present “Mule Deer Palooza” May 13 at Black Tooth Brewing Company.
The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. and will include raffles of at least seven major prize for at the range and in the field.
The event is free to attend, and those planning to attend may buy raffle tickets and bid on the silent auction at the event. Winners will be announced during the event. There will be food and drinks available for purchase.
All who register online prior to the event will be entered to win a $100 raffle package. Everyone who orders raffle packages prior to the event will receive free additional raffle tickets as listed in each package. Online sales will end May 13 at 3 p.m.
For additional information, see muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Sheridan-62585.