File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In mid-January, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the north Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. 

Mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades. The most recent population peak in Wyoming was in 1991, when about 578,000 mule deer inhabited the state, but by 2016, numbers were reduced to an estimated 396,000 animals.

