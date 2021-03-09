SHERIDAN — Everyone has a saying about assumptions — none positive. That’s why even when researchers think they know what a study will reveal, they do it anyway. The practice provides data, trends and — sometimes — surprises.
With that in mind, a number of agencies have partnered on the Northern Bighorns Mule Deer Movement Study, which will track the seasonal movements of mule deer in the northern Bighorn Mountains.
The study is led by Sheridan Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Tim Thomas and Carrie Kyle, a graduate student at the University of Wyoming’s Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. Thomas said these types of research projects often involve multiple government agencies, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions that provide assistance with funding, logistics and data analysis.
As of this week, study participants have equipped 130 female mule deer with collars that were deployed during four capture events in March 2020, August 2020, December 2020 and February 2021.
Thomas said the collars record and store GPS locations of each deer every two hours. That in-depth data will be available once the information from each recovered collar is downloaded. During the study, though, biologists will receive one or two location updates per deer each day.
Already, the study has had some surprises. Thomas said the majority of deer collared in August on the mountain have migrated west.
“We expected a more even distribution of deer migrating to lower elevation winter ranges on the east and west side,” Thomas said. “Some of the deer on the west side migrated south of Highway 14 into another designated herd unit to winter.”
Thomas said WGFD will utilize the data collected from the study to better understand the population dynamics and habitat use of the mule deer herd in the northern Bighorn Mountains. That, in turn, will help inform future management decisions.
Brian Mealor, associate professor for the University of Wyoming in the department of plant sciences, became interested in the study to understand how mule deer move compared to treatment of area habitat for invasive annual grasses like medusahead and ventenata.
Mealor is also the director of the Sheridan Research and Extension Center and the director of the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems.
Mealor said as invasive grasses become more established in areas across the state and inhibit the growth of traditional forage for wildlife, it would be logical to think the deer move to areas with less occurrence of those invasive grasses.
As part of the IMAGINE program, partners have treated areas in the mule deer study area with herbicides.
“From the research standpoint, we have this really neat opportunity to look at the impacts of those treatments at scale, for how things like mule deer respond to improved habitat quality when we remove those annual grasses,” Mealor said.
Thomas added the efforts to identify important winter habitats could result in conservation efforts with voluntary agreements between partners and private landowners.
Conservation remains one of Sheridan Community Land Trust’s core missions, which is why the SCLT became involved in the project.
Chris Vrba, SCLT director of marketing and development, said the nonprofit’s role has been primarily supportive to date. For example, last summer, SCLT helped engage the community in the project by encouraging a fun “Citizen Science” opportunity in which people could use their phones and tablets to take pictures of mule deer they saw while they were enjoying time in the forest.
“Then, people could upload those pictures to the iNaturalist app,” Vrba said. “The geolocation from those pictures assisted personnel in locating mule deer for collaring. We also help keep folks informed through news updates, articles, reports, social media posts and more.”
In addition, SCLT helped fundraise $20,000 for the project.
Vrba said the study could result in future partnerships helping private property owners care for the land and, in many cases, help agricultural operations at costs that are far less than if they were to go it alone.
“It’s similar to another partnership that’s had great success, the Tongue River Initiative,” Vrba said. “We envision some of those projects to be fence repairs and improvements, invasive grass suppression and maybe even a voluntary conservation agreement or two. At the end of the day, it’s about being able to work together with people in our community who share the same goal of keeping the working lands, open spaces, clean water and wildlife habitat that make Sheridan County so special today are here tomorrow — and every tomorrow.”
The study is still in its early stages. The collars deployed on mule deer are programmed to remain on the deer for three years before they automatically release. When they do release, wildlife biologists will receive a notification of where the collar is and they can go to the field to retrieve it.
Thomas said that is the same procedure as with mortalities. If an animal dies during the study and there is no movement for several hours, the collar sends a notification to biologists who can then go to the field to retrieve the collar, collect any available biological samples and possibly determine cause of death.
The impact of the project could reach beyond herd management and conservation, according to Mealor. Those two things, while important, also affect the state and its economy. Wildlife provide a big draw for tourists — whether for viewing wildlife or hunting them — and treatment for invasive species like medusahead and ventenata can help reduce the frequency of wildfires, which impact both the landscape and its wildlife.
For Mealor, though, the importance of the study also rests in what it either confirms or disproves. The results of the study and its analytics may be completely different than what the researchers currently expect.
“It’s not a forgone conclusion,” Mealor said. “We do research to learn what we don’t know.”