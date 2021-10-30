Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. Colder. High 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High around 40F. Winds light and variable.