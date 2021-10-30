SHERIDAN — Local artist and business owner Stephen Mullins started working on a big idea two years ago.
That idea included a large-scale kiln, national and international artists and, of course, educating youth and engaging the larger art community in his life’s calling: ceramics.
Mullins left his job as an art educator to move his online business to a downtown storefront in 2018, renaming it Red Bison Studio. Since moving his work to a visible brick-and-mortar location, Mullins has hosted several community educational pottery classes. COVID-19 shut down the offerings, but Mullins’ new endeavor will provide a large-scale educational opportunity for community members and students throughout the state.
“The goal is to bring all the high school students from around the state, our students at the college, other students at community colleges and the university to Sheridan,” Mullins said.
Mullins tapped artist Simon Levin to handcraft a wood-fired kiln with a capacity of about 1,000 pots, also known as an anagama fired kiln. A kiln of that caliber doesn’t exist in the state, and the closest ones are in Red Lodge, possibly Helena, northern Colorado and Minnesota, Mullins said.
The novelty of the anagama fired kiln will attract students from throughout the state, with Sheridan College, community colleges, art organizations and the University of Wyoming already on board with Mullins’ idea to establish the kiln on Sheridan College property and host two artist events each year, Mullins said.
Why only two events for such a novel kiln?
The kiln takes a lot of manpower to operate, including at least a weeklong firing process and weeklong cooling process for products finishing in the kiln.
“It’s all sweat labor,” Mullins said. “If you’re putting pots in there, you’re going to be expected to work, which is cool.”
Mullins hopes to bring two well-known potters to Sheridan each year, one nationally recognized artist and one internationally recognized artist. Those artists will dedicate a week or two to teach students — also traveling to Sheridan for a week from throughout the state — their unique firing process, which creates different effects on pottery when fired in a certain way.
While the process of actually firing up the kiln and producing pottery for a week proves labor intensive, the cost remains minimal for the business Mullins created specifically for this idea: State Clay. After a year of fundraising, with SAGE Community Arts serving as the fiscal nonprofit sponsor for the business, Mullins acquired $52,000. The kiln itself costs around $25,000, and each artist brought in only charges around $1,000 for classes plus room, board and travel expenses for the time they are in Sheridan.
With a set location and details with Sheridan College still not officially set, Mullins hopes to establish and have Levin build the kiln on the campus starting May 2022. Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walter Tribley said district officials and Mullins have been collaborating to create an agreement that outlines details like location of the kiln, partnerships with professors and safety measures with guests on the Sheridan College campus.
Celebrate the Arts founder Kim Love backed Mullins at a NWCCD Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, noting he’d like the first artist event to occur during Celebrate the Arts 2022, around August.
“I think it’s a win-win for the college, there’s no downside. Stephen has raised all the money to create the thing,” Love said. “Would hope that the college would move forward with this because I know Stephen has got the people he needs to build the project — kinda need to know whether they’re going to do it or not because they have other projects they can work on. If he can get started, then it’d be ready and be able to have people here next August when we have Celebrate the Arts.”
Mullins said having the kiln in Sheridan will put the town of 18,000 on the map in the ceramics world.
“It’s a really good opportunity to network and build a really cool art experience in Sheridan, which is exciting,” Mullins said.