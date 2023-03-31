SHERIDAN — Two 18-year-olds were arrested, four juveniles were charged and one adult female was cited in relation to an aggravated burglary reported March 28 to Sheridan Police Department.
Gabriel Holcomb and Jordan Brite, both 18 years old, were arrested for aggravated burglary and theft. Four juveniles were charged with aggravated burglary and theft, and one adult female was cited for accessory after the fact, which is a misdemeanor.
A resident reported a burglary at a single family residence to SPD March 28, advising several firearms had been taken. SPD officers and detectives quickly identified suspects and recovered 12 firearms of various types and ammunition of varying calibers.
SPD officials strongly advise firearms be kept locked up and out of sight unless they are ready to be used or transported, a release said. Firearms, or tools intended for personal protection, can be stored in a variety of manners that allow quick access.
No further information can be released at this time as the investigation and court proceedings are ongoing, the release said.
Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and Sheridan Area Search and Rescue aided in the investigation, recovering some of the stolen property disposed of in bodies of water in Sheridan County, SPD said in the release.