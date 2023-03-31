Sheridan Police Department building spd stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Two 18-year-olds were arrested, four juveniles were charged and one adult female was cited in relation to an aggravated burglary reported March 28 to Sheridan Police Department.

Gabriel Holcomb and Jordan Brite, both 18 years old, were arrested for aggravated burglary and theft. Four juveniles were charged with aggravated burglary and theft, and one adult female was cited for accessory after the fact, which is a misdemeanor. 

Recommended for you