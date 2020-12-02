SHERIDAN — Dave Munsick recently released a new book, "Songteller: Notes From the Road," and will host a book signing this weekend.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Munsick will make himself available for autographs at Sheridan Stationery Books and Gallery.
The book features stories relating to his songs, accompanied with illustrations by Joel Ostlind.
"People who have read my articles in The Sheridan Press have asked me over the years if I would ever consider putting them in a book, so I finally did," Munsick said. "This collection of essays is composed of stories that have presented themselves to me in my years traveling with my music. They speak to a wide range of perspectives about life, from cross-cultural musical interludes to personalities of the different instruments I have owned."
The books are available for purchase at Sheridan Stationery; King's Saddlery, King Ropes; Jackalope Ranch; Sheridan Feed; Tom Balding Bits and Spurs and Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery.