SHERIDAN — The Trail End State Historic Site's annual Murder Mystery fundraiser will take place Aug. 12-13.
Each night will feature two events, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 8:30 p.m.
This year the event will feature a Caribbean theme for an ill-fated vacation at the Margaritaland Resort.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costume and mingle on the mansion grounds. Their job is to seek clues to the solution of the night's mystery. Every ticket holder has a part to play.
Prior to the event, participants are provided with a character name and biography so that they know how to dress and how to act. At the start of the evening, participants are given additional information as to the motives for their behavior, but it is not until the last minute that the victim and the murderer know who they are.
Everyone has secrets to hide and secrets to share — and everyone is a suspect.
Tickets must be bought in person at the museum to receive character and party information. Tickets include refreshments, and a cash bar will be available. Tickets cost $60 apiece, or two for $100.
Participants must be at least 21 years of age.