SHERIDAN — “An Artist Goes to War: WWI through the Eyes of George Ostrom” will open Aug. 2 at the Museum at the Bighorns.
The exhibit features the World War I sketches of Sheridan artist George Ostrom. These unique pieces of veteran art give insight into what Wyoming soldiers experienced during the war. Visitors will learn about Ostrom’s time in the Army and his contribution to the bucking horse emblem of the state.
“The museum is thrilled to have this chance to exhibit how Ostrom, and by extension Sheridan, participated in World War I,” said Jessica Salzman, the collections manager for the Museum at the Bighorns. “These pieces were created by a man who actually saw the battles he depicted so the level of detail is truly impressive.”
The artwork and objects are on loan from the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum in Casper. The exhibit will run through Dec. 17.