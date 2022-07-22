An Artist Goes to War
SHERIDAN — “An Artist Goes to War: WWI through the Eyes of George Ostrom” will open Aug. 2 at the Museum at the Bighorns.

The exhibit features the World War I sketches of Sheridan artist George Ostrom. These unique pieces of veteran art give insight into what Wyoming soldiers experienced during the war. Visitors will learn about Ostrom’s time in the Army and his contribution to the bucking horse emblem of the state.

