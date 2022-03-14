SHERIDAN — The Tidbit Activity Series will continue this spring with new programs at Museum at the Bighorns. Tidbit has been an active program at the museum since the early 2000s. At more than a decade old, more than 20,000 students have explored local history and culture through the series.
“The Tidbit Activity Series aims to be educational and fun,” said Jessica Salzman, collections manager for the museum. “This spring we are excited to partner with our community to bring new topics and great activities to the kids.”
Tidbit will take place on the following Saturdays at 10 a.m., each with a different theme:
• March 19 — Pelts with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Come see pelts and antlers up close.
Discover and ask about Wyoming animals and learn more about what work looks like for WGFD staff.
• April 16 — Old-time crafts.
Learn about traditional crafts like quilting, needlework, felting, woodworking and more. Children will explore traditional patterns and designs from the past or create their own during the craft.
• May 21 — Rooted in Wyoming will teach children about companion planting, or what plants grow well together.
During the activity, each child will experience planting their own young plant and will take it home.
The Tidbit Activity Series will be indoors for March and April. Weather permitting, May’s Tidbit will be on the museum’s porch. Advanced registration is encouraged, as space is limited to 40 children for each activity.
Those interested in participating can sign up and learn more on the museum’s website at museumatthebighorns.org or by calling museum Tidbit organizers at 307-675-1150.