SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns, in partnership with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, will be hosting a “date” auction on Saturday, July 17. Dates with Sheridan WYO Rodeo clown JJ Harrison, along with bull fighters Joe Butler and Nate Jestes will be up for auction.
“The Sheridan WYO Rodeo is such a major part of our community,” said Executive Director Mikayla Larrow. “We’re excited to be able to offer this opportunity for rodeo fans. Who doesn’t want to pick the brain of a rodeo clown or bull fighter?”
The auction will benefit the museum’s education department which is responsible for school tours, Tidbit Activities Series, Cemetery Tours, and hands-on items in exhibits.
“We’re hopeful that this event will help our education department continue to grow and expand with the needs of Sheridan County,” Larrow said.
The winners of the auction can anticipate a gift card for lunch at one of three Sheridan restaurants. Part of lunch will be covered by The Pony, Bistro307 and The Rib and Chop.
“We’re incredibly thankful to our local businesses, especially after the difficult past year we’ve all had,” Larrow said.