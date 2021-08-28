image
A group stands among the headstones during a tour of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery last year.

Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns staff and volunteers will once again offer themed tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery this fall.

Each tour will be limited to 30 participants.

Tickets cost $25 per person and may be purchased on the museum website.

The following is a list of tours to be offered:

• Sept. 3 — Living History: Women of Distinction, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 4 — Living History: Men of Distinction, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 11 — Headstone Symbolism, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Sept. 18 — Heavy Hitters of Sheridan History, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Sheridan Law Enforcement, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, see museumatthebighorns.org.

