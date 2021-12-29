Sheridan County Museum Museum at the Bighorns
The Sheridan County Museum has a new look and a new name Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Sheridan County staple will now be know as Museum at the Bighorns. The name was changed to help the museum be more inclusive with its regional neighbors.

SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns staff announced the museum will remain closed until March.

During the closure period, staff and volunteers will work to prepare the museum for the next season, with new exhibits and events planned.

The group is also seeking photos of everyday life in Monarch, Wyoming. To discuss any available photos, contact j.salzman@museumatthebighorns.org.

In addition, the museum is looking for well-researched articles to publish in the newsletter The Log. Articles should be approximately 425-1,300 words in length.

For more information, email info@museumatthebighorns.org.

