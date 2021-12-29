SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns staff announced the museum will remain closed until March.
During the closure period, staff and volunteers will work to prepare the museum for the next season, with new exhibits and events planned.
The group is also seeking photos of everyday life in Monarch, Wyoming. To discuss any available photos, contact j.salzman@museumatthebighorns.org.
In addition, the museum is looking for well-researched articles to publish in the newsletter The Log. Articles should be approximately 425-1,300 words in length.
For more information, email info@museumatthebighorns.org.