SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host historian Michael A. Amundson for a presentation and book signing of “The Art and Life of Merritt Dana Houghton in the Northern Rockies, 1878-1919” June 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The illustrated biography details the life of pen-and-ink artist Merritt Dana Houghton, who created over 200 bird’s-eye sketches of communities throughout Wyoming and other western states.
Amundson tells Houghton’s story through extensive research including genealogical records, newspaper accounts and Houghton’s own illustrations including a reproduction of a 4-by-8-foot view of Sheridan.
The presentation, free and open to the public, will focus on places where Houghton worked and sketched, including Sheridan.
“All of these locales contributed to images for the book,” Amundson said. “I’m genuinely excited to see all of the places Houghton sketched and worked in.”
Amundson is a professor of history at Northern Arizona University. He is the author of “Yellowcake Towns: Uranium Mining Communities in the American West,” “Passage to Wonderland: Rephotographing Joseph Stimson’s Views of the Cody Road to Yellowstone National Park, 1903 and 2008,” and “Wyoming Revisited: Rephotographing the Scenes of Joseph E. Stimson.” He also is the co-editor of “Atomic Culture: How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.” “The Art and Life of Merritt Dana Houghton in the Northern Rockies, 1878-1919” is available at upcolorado.com/university-of-wyoming-press and for sale in the museum gift shop.
The Museum of the Bighorns is open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.