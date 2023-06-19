SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will host historian Michael A. Amundson for a presentation and book signing of “The Art and Life of Merritt Dana Houghton in the Northern Rockies, 1878-1919” June 24 at 5:30 p.m. 

The illustrated biography details the life of pen-and-ink artist Merritt Dana Houghton, who created over 200 bird’s-eye sketches of communities throughout Wyoming and other western states. 

