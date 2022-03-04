SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns reopened for the season March 1, with new exhibits and interactive displays for all ages.
“We’ve been working hard during our winter closure to install four new exhibits and five new interactives in the museum,” said Mikayla Larrow, museum executive director. “If you visited last year, I hope you come to see everything new.”
“Welcome to the Bighorn National Forest” is the largest of the new in-house exhibits. It walks visitors through the history of the tie flume era in the mountains, the foundation of the national forest and other parts of the forest’s history. The museum previously had a smaller tie flume exhibit.
“By moving the exhibit to a larger space in the museum we were able to share more of the National Forest’s history and expand on the history of the tie flume era,” said Jessica Salzman, museum collections manager. “We were fortunate to work with several community partners to help make this exhibit a reality including the United States Forest Service and The Wyoming Room.”
The museum also installed “The Land," an exhibit covering the history of ranching and agriculture in the Sheridan County area.
A traveling exhibit on display at the museum is titled “Baá Hawassiio & Ènomóhtåhéseh: Healthcare on the Crow & Northern Cheyenne Reservations.”
From the Western Heritage Center in Billings, Montana, the exhibit explores experiences and history of government health care on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations.
“This exhibit covers the challenges and tragedies that occurred during the early days of the reservation system, including the criminalization of traditional healing practices and the unethical practice of non-consensual sterilization," said Lauren Hunley, Western Heritage Center community historian and the exhibit curator. "However, it also highlights how both Northern Cheyenne and Crow people demanded better conditions. Early advocates and health leaders blended traditional beliefs with Western medical practices and used their own self-determination to regain some control and leadership in tribal health care.”
This exhibit explores policies and outcomes from across the United States, but it also specifically looks at the story within the context of Northern Cheyenne and Crow cultural practices and traditional knowledge.
The exhibit specifically makes use of the Western Heritage Center’s research and interviews done as part of the American Indian Tribal Histories Project in 2012. The core research staff for that project were historians from the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes.
The exhibit contains adult themes.
“History is not always comfortable and this exhibit brings up many uncomfortable events, but this is an important topic," Larrow said. "Museums were designed to educate and to be spaces were hard concepts can be discussed. With this exhibit we hope it brings about conversations regarding the past and what our future can be.”
The exhibit will be on display at the museum through July 30, 2022.