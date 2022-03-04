Today

Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the morning. High near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.