SHERIDAN — The staff of Museum at the Bighorns will host two events Dec. 11 — Tidbit Activity Series and a holiday open house.
The Tidbit event will begin at 10 a.m. and will focus on the history of Christmas ornaments. Participants will learn about different types of homemade ornaments and get into the festive spirit with a friendly competition.
The Tidbit event is capped at 40 participants and those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP. The event is open to children ages 6-10 years old, though all children must be accompanied by a parent or grandparent throughout the program.
From 1-5 p.m. Dec. 11, the museum will also host a holiday open house.
Light refreshments will be provided as attendees wander the gift shop and listen to live music. Admission to the museum will be free all afternoon.
Live music from 1-3 p.m. will feature the vocal stylings of Bill Sustrich and Chuck Small. From 3:30-4:40 p.m. the Bighorn Alphorns will play on the museum porch as long as the weather allows.
For more information, see museumatthebighorns.org.
The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.