SHERIDAN — Wyoming Humanities recently announced the initial awards provided to organizations across the state through an initiative of the National Endowment for the Humanities, “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan,” also known as SHARP.
Wyoming Humanities has set three different categories of these grants: general operating support, programming and recovery.
While a significant amount of funding is targeted toward humanities-based organizations, other nonprofits could be eligible to receive significant funding from the grant.
The next application deadline for these grants is Nov. 15; complete information and the simple form can be found at thinkwy.org/grants. Wyoming Humanities hopes to award thousands of dollars in the upcoming cycle.
In Sheridan County, Museum at the Bighorns, formerly the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum, received a general operating support grant for $7,500 and the Ernest Hemingway Society and Ernest Hemingway Foundation in Sheridan and Johnson counties also received $7,500.
To learn more about the grants or the application process, see thinkwy.org/grants or email chloe@thinkwy.org.