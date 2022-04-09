SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns’ second History After Dark lecture of 2022 will be April 14 at 6 p.m.
Don Fisk will present “Henry Burgess: A Distinguished Sheridan Native, Rancher, Soldier, Lawyer.” The lecture will provide an overview of Henry Burgess’ life, with a focus on his service in the Army during World War II. Burgess served in the Pacific Theater during the war and took part in several major operations including the Los Banos raid as part of the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment.
Attendees will learn about his fascinating life and service to his country and community.
This event is free for museum members and $5 per non-member.
For additional information, see museumatthebighorns.org.