SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will offer its "Living History Cemetery Tour: Notable Names in Sheridan County" on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Attendees should meet at the front gate of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Actors will portray various people from Sheridan County as if they are that person. The notable figures portrayed this year are Henry Coffeen, E.A. Whitney, Alden Eaton, Ann Held, Ronald McKenzie and Henry Held. Space is limited to 30 people so those interested are encouraged to sign up for tickets before they run out.