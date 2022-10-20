SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns welcomed a new executive director recently.

Danielle “Dani” Stuckle started in her new role at the Sheridan museum a week ago, and said she has been impressed with the community and how welcoming everyone has been.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you