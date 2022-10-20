SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns welcomed a new executive director recently.
Danielle “Dani” Stuckle started in her new role at the Sheridan museum a week ago, and said she has been impressed with the community and how welcoming everyone has been.
Stuckle has spent more than 20 years working in museums and has a master’s degree in history.
Over the last decade, Stuckle has worked with the State Historical Society of North Dakota as an outreach coordinator. She joked that over the years she has done everything from clean toilets to meet the governor.
Stuckle grew up around a lot of extended family who were always telling stories of local history. Those memories and experiences, she said, sparked her interest in the history of her community.
“I didn’t really know how to channel that interest until I got to college,” she said. “But I always knew I wanted to do something history adjacent.”
While she knew, for her, that meant she didn’t want to be a classroom teacher, she often has found herself in the role of a teacher — leading programming and events focused on education for the community.
Stuckle said she’s excited about the size and scope of the Museum at the Bighorns, which will allow her to explore regional history without getting overwhelmed by national issues.
“There are interesting things you can do with larger organizations, but I really want to connect with people and really get a sense of place. A community of this size, and with this regional focus, this is where my comfort level is.”
That comfort doesn’t mean Stuckle won’t adapt and grow the museum to continue serving locals and tourists alike.
While Stuckle has only been on the job a week, she said she’s eager to hear feedback from those connected to the museum and those who have not spent much time in the space.
She plans to spend the next few weeks listening to what people want out of the museum, gauging interest and appetite for change, then beginning to develop plans for additional opportunities.
“There’s a lot of potential to do really exciting, engaging programming and provide some really good products and services to the community,” Stuckle said. “To both residents of the community and tourists, we want to be a premier attraction, and definitely want to be somewhere that people are noticing that we’re doing interesting things.”
While the museum is heading into its slower season, Stuckle said she’s using the time to learn the ropes and become more involved in the community. While she’s only lived in Sheridan a short time, she said she’s already impressed with the breadth and scope of shopping, restaurants and boutiques.
“The quality of life and opportunities to be exposed to art and culture and natural resources are really high for a community this size,” Stuckle said.
Stuckle takes the place of Mikayla Larrow, who resigned from the position in April. In the interim, Camden Easterling served as director of the museum.