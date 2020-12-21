SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns closed for the season Dec. 19.
During its normal season closure, staff will be working on a number of projects, including some rotations in exhibits. Follow the museum on social media for updates and more. The museum will resume winter hours in March 2021.
While it won’t be open for visitation, visitors may still make an appointment with staff by calling 307-675-1150 or emailing info@sheridanmuseum.org.
Purchases, donation and memberships can be made through the museum’s website at museumatthebighorns.org throughout this period.
For further information, call the Museum at the Bighorns at 307-675-1150.