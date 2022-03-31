Mikayla Larrow
Museum at the Bighorns Executive Director Mikayla Larrow combs through storage boxes to assess the condition of the items and catalog them for potential display as the museum begins to redesign Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Pictured is a baby leopard fur coat that once belonged to Margaret Fulmer.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns announced Wednesday its current executive director, Mikayla Larrow, has resigned from her position after 3.5 years.

This announcement comes as Larrow transitions to a new position within the nonprofit sector.

“I’m both sad and happy for this new adventure to begin," Larrow said in a press release. "I’m going to miss everyone I’ve come to know in this region and I’m especially going to miss the amazing history here.” 

Larrow’s last day with the museum will be April 8.

According to the press release, the museum’s board of directors is currently determining its next steps and will announce those to the community soon. The community should expect the museum to still operate as normal with programming and hours of operation.

