SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns announced Wednesday its current executive director, Mikayla Larrow, has resigned from her position after 3.5 years.
This announcement comes as Larrow transitions to a new position within the nonprofit sector.
“I’m both sad and happy for this new adventure to begin," Larrow said in a press release. "I’m going to miss everyone I’ve come to know in this region and I’m especially going to miss the amazing history here.”
Larrow’s last day with the museum will be April 8.
According to the press release, the museum’s board of directors is currently determining its next steps and will announce those to the community soon. The community should expect the museum to still operate as normal with programming and hours of operation.