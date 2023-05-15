SHERIDAN — Join the Museum at the Bighorns from 7:30-10:30 a.m. May 21 for its 10th annual pancake breakfast.
The pancake breakfast coincides with the annual Eatons' Ranch horse drive when the horses are moved from east of Sheridan to the ranch at the base of the Bighorn Mountains. The horses travel east on Fifth Street through Sheridan as part of the drive.
For more information, contact Dani Stuckle at 307-675-1150 or director@museumbighorns.org. The Museum of the Bighorns is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 1 when the museum switches to summer hours. The Museum will be open daily from June 1 to the end of August. Find additional upcoming events at museumbighorns.org.