05-24-21 eatons' horse drive 5web.jpg
People watch the procession of horses as they fall in line during Eatons' Ranch Horse Drive on Fifth Street in front of the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sunday, May 23, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Join the Museum at the Bighorns from 7:30-10:30 a.m. May 21 for its 10th annual pancake breakfast.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage patties, orange juice, coffee and free admission to the museum. Tickets can be purchased for $8 in advance at eventbrite.com/e/pancake-breakfast-tickets-634998476537 or for $10 at the door.

