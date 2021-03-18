SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will begin winter hours Thursday, which extend weekly Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
“We’re excited to be back open for the season," Executive Director Mikayla Larrow said. "We’ve been working to update three of our current exhibits and install touchable items back onto the floor.”
Larrow explained the updates came in the wake of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the museum last year.
"Usually we have a new exhibit but with being shut down and hearing community feedback, we’ve kept Rodeo in Sheridan County up for another year. This allowed us to refocus on making changes and expanding our permanent exhibits.”
Part of this expansion includes the museum’s Early Sheridan exhibit, which now discusses the founding of the community and continues into more modern discourse. One of the items Larrow is excited to exhibit is the original Loucks family piano. More than 130 years old, 2021 marks the first time the piano has been accessible to the public in many years.
“The expansion of the exhibit allowed us to focus in on aspects of our culture that can be often forgotten. Before the iPhone, internet, TV or radio, human entertainment routinely fell to music," Larrow said. "By showcasing this piece, it allows us to discuss one of the human experiences in music and what it means to Sheridan. Those who visit the exhibit will likely see a familiar face in that of Dr. Peter Schunk who is a part of the musical legacy of Sheridan.”
Members of the community can visit the museum for $6 with $5 for seniors and $3 for students, veterans and teenagers. Current museum members and children 12 and younger are able to visit for free.
For further information, call the Museum at the Bighorns: 307-675-1150.