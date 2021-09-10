SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns will raffle a Sam Iddings painting, “Sunday in the Sun,” as a fundraiser for the museum.
Tickets for the raffle cost $5 each or $20 for five and must be purchased in person at the museum. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1.
“The painting beautifully captures the chill of a winter day,” said Mikayla Larrow, executive director of the museum. “It would be a lovely addition to anyone’s home collection.”
Currently the painting is displayed behind the museum’s front counter. The public is invited to view the painting during museum hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
Money raised from the raffle will benefit the museum’s education department, which puts on various programs through the year.
“One of the greatest things about the museum’s mission is that we recognize the importance of future generations,” Larrow said. “By being able to offer our programs, like Tidbit, we’re able to make that mission point a reality.”
The painting was donated by museum member Linda Fauth to be raffled for this purpose.
The winner of the painting will need to be able to pick it up from the museum.
For more information call the museum at 307-675-1150 or see museumatthebighorns.org.