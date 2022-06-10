SHERIDAN — Approximately 65 players turned out June 3 to support the Museum at the Bighorns in its first golf tournament.
“We were thrilled with the turnout and truly appreciate all our generous sponsors,” said Edre Maier, president of the museum’s board.
The winning team consisted of Tim Chenoweth, Trevor Chenoweth, Adam Mayer and Nolan Billings. Taking second place were Beki Speas (a museum board member), Cheryl Wieland, Bernie Spielman and Jonathan Brackley. The third-place team was Joe Degrange, Michael Fauber, Kyle Simmons and Kirbstomp Reynolds.
The funds raised will support the general operations of the museum, located at 850 Sibley Circle.