SHERIDAN — Museum at the Bighorns staff and volunteers will lead a walking tour of Sheridan’s Red-Light District Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.
Attendees will hear stories about Sheridan's notorious madams, and the hotels frequented by ladies of ill repute. The tour will have eight stops to discuss buildings, madams and schemes that took place surrounding the district.
Each tour will be led by museum staff who have researched this darker part of Sheridan's past. Each tour will last about an hour.
Tickets, which cost $10 per person, must be purchased in advance and tours are limited to 12 people.