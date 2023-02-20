SHERIDAN — “Dinosaurs to Mammals: 150 Million Years of Wyoming Prehistory” will open March 1 at the Museum of the Bighorns.
The exhibit was designed in partnership with Sheridan College’s Museum of Discovery. Life in Wyoming changed over time. Dinosaurs, mammals, fish and reptiles have called this place home over the course of millions of years. Visitors will get to see some of the evidence they left behind of their time on earth and learn about the changing landscape of Wyoming. The exhibit will be up for two years. The Museum at the Bighorns expects to do a number of dinosaur and prehistoric life centered programs during that time.